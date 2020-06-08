Opinion | Spare no effort on the safety of school-goers

The above safeguards may be the least that parents in big cities expect. While children themselves are considered less likely than adults to fall ill on contracting the dreaded bug, they could still transmit it and even develop symptoms. This goes for all students across the country, whether they attend private or government schools. Corona-proofing all of them promises to be an expensive exercise and there exist vast disparities in the financial resources they have access to. Private schools could raise the fees they charge of parents, but for the most part, governments would have to fund school-safety programmes. With most states short of funds, the Centre may need to chip in with aid. This may be a good time to expand the thin sliver that education gets by way of budgetary allocations in this country. The economies of nations with large outlays on health and education tend to perform better in the long term. India spends only about 4.5% of its gross domestic product on the latter. While this is thrice what is spent on healthcare, it is still inadequate. The covid crisis has cast our neglect of these basics in sharp relief. A quantum jump in expenditure could help fortify India against future shocks.