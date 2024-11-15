Opinion
Speak for the Earth: A message from outer space
Summary
- This year’s Booker prize winner, Samantha Harvey’s ‘Orbital’ is no ordinary page-turner. It turns our gaze to the planet from orbit and reminds us of the climate disaster that looms. Can odes sung to Earth move the world to act in its defence? Or is it a lost cause?
In a world poised for the long reign of algorithms, there should be a premium on romantic notions. One of these is harboured by many of us without admitting it: That the more we gaze at our planet from the great far yonder, the fonder we’ll grow of it.
