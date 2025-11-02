Let’s use ‘special governance zones’ as test spaces to work out how we can improve urban India
Indian cities are in dismal shape. It's easy to blame this on incapable public officials, but the underlying problem is structural: how they’re governed. 'Special governance zones' could yield innovative models for best practices to be adopted across the country.
In a recent online conversation on the dismal state of urban infrastructure, a senior political leader all but admitted that government officials are incapable of delivering public works. When he suggested that willing private companies or industrialists take up the task of supervising the construction of roads, he was not only shifting the responsibility to private individuals, but was also resigned to the fact that public officials cannot do the job satisfactorily.