During the British Raj, only the wealthy and the educated enjoyed the right to vote. After India won freedom, one of the first tasks of the leadership was to expand the electoral rolls to include all eligible adults. This was a formidable task as Partition refugees were still streaming into the country, princely states were yet to be integrated, and the rules of citizenship weren’t finalized by the constituent assembly.
Special intensive revision: What's the road ahead for the Election Commission of India?
SummaryThe special revision of electoral rolls has seen several issues that left voters out of the draft rolls and raises questions about the process. Here's why India needs more transparency from the Election Commission.
During the British Raj, only the wealthy and the educated enjoyed the right to vote. After India won freedom, one of the first tasks of the leadership was to expand the electoral rolls to include all eligible adults. This was a formidable task as Partition refugees were still streaming into the country, princely states were yet to be integrated, and the rules of citizenship weren’t finalized by the constituent assembly.
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