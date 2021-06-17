Spectacular self-goals in this game of eyeballs

If it was any consolation for Coca-Cola, Tuesday’s action on the field produced a roaring stadium of spectators seen in ripples of red, its brand colour, which was worn by Hungarian as well as Portuguese supporters, a sight that would have left a subliminal imprint on many viewers across the world. The spectacle of it, however, was startling for another reason too: the conviviality of the revival on display. The UEFA European Football Championship, as it is officially called, was originally scheduled to be played last year, before covid got in its way. It was duly pushed forth. But this was a business involving competition among a string of fixtures on a sports calendar, last year’s ripping up of which spelt a novel rivalry to converge eyeballs at the earliest to mop up ad budgets lying in wait for a re-kick-off. Euro 2020’s organizers have been quick at the draw. They also did well to retain its title, which has a look and sound to it that simply can’t be matched. But if the year 2020 is one that history won’t forget, it is for the outbreak of a pandemic that in hindsight may look more and more like a tragedy of our own making. The most striking part of Euro 2020 has been the crowds it has huddled together, and that too, with little to restrain the roars generated by the frenzy of such mass gatherings. Noisy people help the airborne virus spread even faster. Is our beautiful game, then, on the verge of scoring a far more morbid sort of self-goal?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}