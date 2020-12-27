Spectre of Brexit still haunts City of London

By the end of the last century, one which saw the sun set on its Raj, Britain had tried to rebrand itself. “Rule, Britannia" was to be “Cool Britannia", a kind of play for world leadership, this time in domains of the mind. All it took was an over-stretch of direct democracy in the form of a British referendum on membership of the EU to arouse wonder if “cool" had been replaced with a rhyme we associate more with jesters, not leaders. In 2016, after a heated Tory campaign high on populism, 52% of the country’s voters opted to exit. “ Brexit " left us both stunned and sighing “told you so". For British leavers, it was not much about economic interests, anyway, but sovereignty—mostly over its own borders. The vote took place amid a nativist frenzy of anti-immigrant sentiment whipped up by sharp undertones of identity politics along the trail to the ballot. Rightist nationalism won. But at what cost? Leaving a common market was sure to extract a price, and what that might be has just gotten clearer. Just a week before Britain’s 2021 break-away, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared that a post-Brexit deal had been struck. The aim was to retain relations in trade and other fields to their mutual benefit, but for all of London’s bluster, it plainly reflects the fact that Britain’s economy depends more on the EU’s than vice-versa. Its Brexit bill in terms of lost economic opportunity will be significant.

With signs of exasperation high on both sides, a deal was eventually clinched once a minnow of a pact on fishing rights took shape that lets EU trawlers catch fish in British waters for five-and-a-half years, but less of it. This was sealed alongside an agreement on how disputes would be resolved, with Europe’s jurisdiction restricted to EU law, and another big one on a level playing field to stop either side from using lighter regulation—be it environmental, social, labour- or tax-related—to gain an export edge over the other. If Britain tries to keep its rules looser than the EU’s (expected to tighten on many fronts), then an arbitrator will determine whether the latter can slap it with retaliatory tariffs. This is all part of a broad free-trade framework that covers most of the goods they trade. New tariff/quota barriers cannot be raised by either, ensuring the continuity of a common market for these. Yet, friction at borders is expected to get painful anyway, given the EU’s stiff country-of-origin and sanitary checks. This accord still needs to be ratified by parliaments on both sides. A win-win, it is not, but they are unlikely to block it.

The most glaring aspect of Brexit is the threat it poses the City of London as Europe’s big financial centre. Britain’s services sector, which makes up four-fifths of its economy, is still haunted by uncertainty, as Brussels could easily decide not to grant it the regulatory “equivalence" it would need for access to Europe’s market; EU data-transfer rules could also squeeze business out of London. If either happens, the City’s finance industry would find itself locked out of the EU, with Frankfurt raring to grab the spoils. While a snap-off of service ties would be disruptive to both sides, Brussels has no reason to let Britain retain EU privileges. How badly this will hit the British economy would depend on how events unfold to reshape post-Brexit trends, but there is little doubt that Britons in general will be left worse off by their inward turn.

