Spectrum allocation and a short tale of two curses

Even with lower minimums, though, we don’t know how high 5G bids will go. Auctions, at first glance, would seem like both a fair and market-aligned way to allot bands. Alas, telecom is not your classic free market: Entry barriers restrict rivalry to a few, while regulation can shape wins and losses. Meanwhile, as data emerges as ‘the new oil’ for its promise of riches, and a gig economy lends itself to winner-takes-all plays on the internet, the premium on an end-to-end outreach over the airwaves has risen. Together, these factors could skew bids upwards, perhaps to ‘winner’s curse’ levels, as judged by what makes fiscal sense on a quarterly or annual basis. While this gives long-horizon capital a clear edge, with big bucks invested for eventual gains, it can also distort this arena’s field of play should big auction outflows weaken its weaker players. So, while our bid-for-bands model draws support for its use of a market device that clearly beats arbitrary allocation, its outcomes in an oligopoly sector need not be equitable. One solution can be to adopt an auction formula that fends off the winner’s curse—say, by later charging less than bid. Bolder still would be a policy bet that grants spectrum free—for India’s online economy to get a global cost advantage.

