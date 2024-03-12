Spectrum auction prices are still too steep

An au​ction for eight bands of 5G spectrum will begin on 28 May. The spectrum holdings of telecom service providers (TSPs) and how they bid in the previous auction offer some insights on how the latest sale will pan out. The receipts are unlikely to touch the reserve price of almost ₹1 trillion.

Yet the auctions are good. For one, they settle the vexed question of how to apportion spectrum – through administrative fiat or bids. While an auction is the more expensive option for TSPs, it does have the benefit of predictability. Companies have participated in many such auctions over the years, so they know there is no need to snatch up every bit of spectrum on offer lest competitors gobble them. That a public policy has almost become a non-event is an indication of increased ease of doing business.

Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday that he has formalised the abolition of the wireless operating licence, making it easier for startups to enter the sector at a lower cost. India’s digital story needs TSPs to be healthy and happy to invest in ways that startups demand.

However, the DoT is refusing to align prices of spectrum with market conditions and instead trying to maximise revenue. This is no doubt a consequence of the so-called ‘2G scam’ campaign the BJP ran when it was in opposition, alleging kickbacks in spectrum allocation. To date, investigative agencies have failed to provide evidence for this in court. One consequence of the investigation, however, is that officials now treat revenue maximisation as the singular objective, when it needn’t be.

Of the eight spectrum bands on offer this time, the 800 Mhz band is the most expensive and the most crucial to Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and state-owned BSNL. The total spectrum on offer this time is 118.8 Mhz, from which the government hopes to earn ₹21,341 crore or about 22% of the total value to be realised from the auctions.

The reserve price set by DoT is steep when considering the portions bought by TSPs over the years. In 2016 only 20% of the spectrum on offer was sold. This rose to 65% in 2021 but fell to 14.5% in the most recent action in 2022. Despite this being the most valuable band for companies, they did not go overboard in bidding for it. The relatively high demand in 2021 was due to a 24% reduction in prices by the DoT. But since prices were steep in 2022, demand was muted. This time DoT, despite the clear price signal, has decided to keep prices unchanged.

An auction for the relatively new 3500 Mhz band was held for the first time in 2022. This is a crucial band not only for 5G but for 6G as well. But despite the value on offer, of the 7,260 Mhz offered, the effective demand was only 76%. Despite this, DoT has gone ahead and raised the prices across the board for all circles by almost 11%.

It has long been established that these auctions are not meant to offer a windfall to the exchequer, but a transparent way to apportion airwaves among competing companies. That’s why airwaves can now be sold, shared or leased by buyers after a one-year lock-in period. But such activity is now muted since there are only two healthy Indian TSPs, an ailing third competitor, and the almost moribund BSNL, which depends on lakhs of crores of tax money to pay salaries and pensions.

The private companies, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, need to invest big in 5G technology as the Indian digital story depends on the quality of service they offer. It makes no sense to wring them dry.

The allegations made by the BJP when it was in the opposition have come full circle, leaving the DoT reluctant to come up with a rational pricing structure. The pattern of unsold spectrum in previous auctions ought to have informed the department’s decision. Vaishnaw is among those who seem to be aware that demand will be lukewarm in the May auction, but this awareness doesn’t seem to be informing policy on pricing.