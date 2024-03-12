Spectrum auction prices are still too steep
Summary
- The DoT is refusing to align prices of 5G spectrum with market conditions and is instead trying to maximise revenue. This is no doubt a consequence of the so-called ‘2G scam’ campaign the BJP ran when it was in opposition.
An auction for eight bands of 5G spectrum will begin on 28 May. The spectrum holdings of telecom service providers (TSPs) and how they bid in the previous auction offer some insights on how the latest sale will pan out. The receipts are unlikely to touch the reserve price of almost ₹1 trillion.