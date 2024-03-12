Spectrum auction prices are still too steep

The reserve price set by DoT is steep when considering the portions bought by TSPs over the years. In 2016 only 20% of the spectrum on offer was sold. This rose to 65% in 2021 but fell to 14.5% in the most recent action in 2022. Despite this being the most valuable band for companies, they did not go overboard in bidding for it. The relatively high demand in 2021 was due to a 24% reduction in prices by the DoT. But since prices were steep in 2022, demand was muted. This time DoT, despite the clear price signal, has decided to keep prices unchanged.