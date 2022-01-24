Spend it right, avoid a K-shaped recovery

There is only one kind of spending that ticks all the boxes on that: infrastructure spending. Apart from providing jobs and incomes for the unskilled who are typically at the bottom of the pyramid, it also creates much-needed infrastructure for the country, and spurs demand for mass consumption items as well as items like steel and cement. Infrastructure spending, coupled with a welfare scheme, would go far to address rising inequality, and prevent the kind of a K-shaped recovery as seen in the most recent survey of Mumbai-based People Research on India’s Consumer Economy. Mint has reported that the government may roll out a social security scheme on the lines of PM-Kisan, which directly transfers money to bank accounts of farmers. If announced, a social security scheme for a broader range of beneficiaries will be a welcome intervention for supporting low-income households that have borne the brunt of the economic shocks of the pandemic and the lockdowns.