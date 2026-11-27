Last December, India’s airports were a chaotic mess as IndiGo, the nation’s largest carrier, cancelled thousands of flights because of a pilot shortage. This year, it's the turn of another airline to leave passengers stranded—SpiceJet’s cash crunch is so severe that it is unable to operate more than half of its scheduled journeys, according to The Economic Times.
New Delhi ended its monopoly over the domestic skies in the 1990s, which is when SpiceJet—then known as ModiLuft—took off. That arrangement with Lufthansa unraveled quickly. In 2005, a former government advisor and businessman Ajay Singh took charge of the defunct airline, revived and sold it five years later, only to reacquire it in 2015.