Time for the world’s original land of spices to set international standards for their quality—here’s how

India, with a share of over 40% in the global production of spices, produces over 75 different types of these and can lead the world in developing food safety standards for spices through the Codex Alimentarius. However, before that, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms must be uniformly implemented at home.
India is the host country for a Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs, with the FSSAI as its nodal agency. Codex is an initiative of the Food and Agriculture Organization and World Health Organization that aims to set global food safety standards.
India has been trying to align its food safety standards with Codex norms to ensure that what applies to imports also applies to domestic production. For Indian exports, the standards of import markets prevail, but as increasingly more developing countries adopt Codex specifications, a large part of the global market could soon have nearly uniform food safety standards. India has an interest in shaping these.