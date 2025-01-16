To split up or not? Conglomerates should never go by off-the-shelf answers
Summary
- ITC Ltd finally gave in to shareholder pressure and hived off its hotels business. But many diversified companies and groups have successfully shrugged off investor calls to focus only on their ‘core competence.’
Activist shareholders have revived the ‘core competence’ debate and are targeting conglomerates to get more out of their businesses. Heeding long-standing shareholder demands, the management of ITC Ltd has finally carved out its hotels business into a separate entity.