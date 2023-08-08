Sports betting may be a good way to bridge gender pay gaps

Women’s sports have done well to seize the opportunity. Last September, the WNBA extended a multi-year deal with FanDuel, cementing the company’s role as the league’s top sportsbook and fantasy partner. In June, TAB New Zealand became the first gambling firm to be named an ‘official betting partner’ of the Women’s World Cup. Such deals will bring added attention, engagement and money to women’s sports. Though the equality gap with men’s sports won’t be bridged overnight, those revenues can contribute to better salaries, prize money and treatment, including safer travel arrangements.

