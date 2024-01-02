Sports medals won by rural athletes show India’s potential demographic dividend

India won an unprecedented 256 medals at the 2023 Asian Games, and the majority of these were won by young men and women from rural areas, small towns, and families with incomes below ₹5 lakh a year, as per a report by the Indian Express.

This achievement indicates the vast pool of raw talent waiting to be tapped in India’s vast hinterland, hobbled by a lack of opportunity and exposure. Such talent can blossom not just in sports, but in economic achievement as well.

Migrants from rural areas perform the low-skilled jobs that enable urban India to function – in transport, delivery, hospitality, office maintenance, security, plumbing, construction, etc. This only scratches the surface, making use of raw, untrained labour. Imagine what would happen if the positive energy, and eager talent in rural India waiting to achieve big things could be given training and the opportunity to deploy their newly acquired skills.

The huge strides rural India has taken in digital access means that plenty of people have experimented with offerings in entertainment, and found success, on assorted social media. YouTube channels that offer dance and song from self-styled stars of music and dance from India’s vast hinterland proliferate. Some of them offer more than a decent livelihood to their starring artiste-entrepreneurs, who model themselves on what they find in Hindi cinema, to adapt folk dance and music to entertain a non-local audience. Smartphones with cameras and snippy editing tools available via app downloads have empowered such artistes. Some stand-up comedians have found a pan-North India, if not quite a pan-India, audience.

Sports and entertainment have the advantage of not requiring a great deal of specialised training to achieve moderate success. Moderate success leads on to talent being spotted and nurtured at special facilities, at least in the case of sport. Raw talent and relentless, hard work at practice, even with whatever rudimentary facilities are available in rural areas, and the greater interest in holding and watching sport meets, have worked to create our sporting stars.

Converting the potential into realised excellence is harder, when it comes to economic activity. Sridhar Vembu’s Zoho experimented with satellite offices in small towns and found immense success. Of course, for this model to work, these small towns need reliable electricity and telecom connectivity, apart from a decent spread of education at all levels, for in-situ placement of employees who perform skilled work of the kind demanded by information technology and information technology-enabled services.

For developing software in the era of artificial intelligence, we will, of course, require the education system to develop the faculty of critical thinking, apart from imparting extant knowledge to young people. This is not going to happen in rural India anytime soon, going by current trends, given not just the quality of schools, but also the skewed distribution of power in society, which militates against critical thinking.

However, there is plenty of economic activity that can be done in rural areas that do not call for higher levels of learning and thinking. There is plenty of scope in agro-processing, of which food processing is a major, but not the only, component, in rural India. Handicraft, handloom, embroidery and traditional clothing are other big area of economic opportunity.

Yes, there is the challenge of marketing the produce and getting them across to where the customers are located. Here, the Open Network for Digital Commerce, developed with the help of the IndiaStack collection of APIs built on Aadhaar, would be of help. That infrastructure exists, as also reasonable levels of data connectivity in most parts. What is lacking is organisation and entrepreneurship.

Traditional caste culture inhibits entrepreneurship among broad swathes of Indian society. It would call for outside intervention to organise people into production units, identify what they can produce efficiently, market them on ONDC and ship the produce to customers, whether distributors or end-consumers.

This is exactly what happened when the government decided to launch Operation Flood, entrusted Verghese Kurian with the task of organising milch farmers into cooperatives, organised milk collection points with quality assessment equipment, built processing plants to pasteurise and chill milk for distribution in towns. Later, this cooperative movement evolved into one of the largest producers of dairy products in the world.

States that had a good network of motorable roads developed from this initiative, those that lacked roads could not – once a bunch of trucks set out to collect milk, these must able to do the rounds and come back with sufficient milk to run the milk processing plant at capacity, and that is possible only when the roads in rural areas are good. Gujarat’s early investment in rural roads helped form Amul, apart from its history of cooperatives dating back to the freedom movement.

Producer companies are today in a better form of organising production than cooperatives, perhaps.

Apart from new versions of government-sponsored Dr Kurians, assorted corporate social responsibility teams could take on the job of catalysing production units in rural India. Companies could be nudged to give this priority. Logistics companies can be roped in to transport rural produce to their consumer destinations.

What the plenitude of sporting talent in rural India shows is the availability of talent, in general. The challenge is to utilise it productively.