Opinion
Sports medals won by rural athletes show India’s potential demographic dividend
SummaryThe success of these athletes is a testament to the possibility of similar achievements in other areas, including economic sectors
India won an unprecedented 256 medals at the 2023 Asian Games, and the majority of these were won by young men and women from rural areas, small towns, and families with incomes below ₹5 lakh a year, as per a report by the Indian Express.
