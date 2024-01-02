Sports medals won by rural athletes show India’s potential demographic dividend

The huge strides rural India has taken in digital access means that plenty of people have experimented with offerings in entertainment, and found success, on assorted social media. YouTube channels that offer dance and song from self-styled stars of music and dance from India’s vast hinterland proliferate. Some of them offer more than a decent livelihood to their starring artiste-entrepreneurs, who model themselves on what they find in Hindi cinema, to adapt folk dance and music to entertain a non-local audience. Smartphones with cameras and snippy editing tools available via app downloads have empowered such artistes. Some stand-up comedians have found a pan-North India, if not quite a pan-India, audience.

