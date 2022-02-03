Who will watch the Watchmen?" asked an Alan Moore classic of a graphic novel illustrated by Dave Gibbons, a question that has echoed across the ages but often falls flat in the echo chambers of a split world. Yet, it has arisen again, thanks to a storm over a voice on Spotify, an app that has audiophiles tuned in across the world. On Wednesday, it declared a revenue boom and an active user base of 406 million, but its market value went whimpery amid forecasts of a growth flag-off. Shortly earlier, a few singers and their fans had protested a podcast hosted on its platform by Joe Rogan, a popular podcaster, for letting a vocal anti-vaxxer air his scandalous views on covid jabs. Musician Neil Young, now a feisty 76-year-old, led the protest by taking his music off Spotify. The cause was swiftly joined by other musicians, celebrities and listeners, who all rallied to rock the online service into dropping The Joe Rogan Experience. Spotify, which had bought its rights for an estimated $100 million in 2020, responded by publishing “platform rules", but kept the podcast readily streamable.

Rogan’s no pushover as a celebrity himself. His podcast averages about 11 million listeners per episode, as reported, and its retention was likely a simple business call, to make back the money put in for its acquisition. This is within Spotify’s rights as an enterprise. And, as the audio market’s e-shift has granted apps with such hefty reach enormous power, it may have bet most artists would figure they need it more than it needs them. Likewise, should a blowback threaten its success, or give rivals an edge, it would be free to think again. The #cancelspotify hashtag has noticeably been trending. But either way, this is about the limits of free speech, and like all other platforms, it cannot dodge the watchmen question. Social decency demands that we watch what we say. But if we don’t, should we be watched over? And since what’s okay or not okay is often like a Rorschach test, an inkblot open to interpretation, can any authority really be trusted with the job? As nobody is infallible, one answer is to maximize freedom of expression and hope our better selves prevail. Our progress, after all, was led by diversity of thought and the exchange of ideas. If voices get gagged, we would hear less, think less and advance less.

But then, what about context? And consequences? As vaccine rejection in the US could cost lives, Rogan’s guest said stuff that could expose others to harm. This wasn’t as alarming as, say, a call to violence on social media that left people dead in its direct wake, as we’ve seen in India, but relevant in a country that has a huge anti-vax crowd sold on falsehoods that affect public safety. Free speech, we must admit, does need limits. So that we don’t suffer arbitrary gags, these limits need to be spelt out clearly. And since we value liberty, an ideal consensus would be to restrain only voices that endanger life. Clear-cut as this may sound, it doesn’t allow for easy moderation. Signals, alas, are hard to pick up in all the noise. Hate speech, for example, could pass for routine blabber in one echo chamber and strike a life-and-death alarm in the other. Moderators trained to spot risks could also fail. This doesn’t mean we should let algorithms keep watch, though, for these can both be fooled and fed with biases, as studies reveal. The mitigation of mortality is a human task. And it must be done.

