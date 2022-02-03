Spotify is in a spot over its stance on free speech

Rogan’s no pushover as a celebrity himself. His podcast averages about 11 million listeners per episode, as reported, and its retention was likely a simple business call, to make back the money put in for its acquisition. This is within Spotify’s rights as an enterprise. And, as the audio market’s e-shift has granted apps with such hefty reach enormous power, it may have bet most artists would figure they need it more than it needs them. Likewise, should a blowback threaten its success, or give rivals an edge, it would be free to think again. The #cancelspotify hashtag has noticeably been trending. But either way, this is about the limits of free speech, and like all other platforms, it cannot dodge the watchmen question. Social decency demands that we watch what we say. But if we don’t, should we be watched over? And since what’s okay or not okay is often like a Rorschach test, an inkblot open to interpretation, can any authority really be trusted with the job? As nobody is infallible, one answer is to maximize freedom of expression and hope our better selves prevail. Our progress, after all, was led by diversity of thought and the exchange of ideas. If voices get gagged, we would hear less, think less and advance less.