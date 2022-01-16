Spying on Big Tech may work better than splitting firms up

The data would cover millions of people, broken down by factors such as age, approximate location, gender and race, and get matched with the content these groups are viewing. The findings should help assess how and why something like hate speech draws in users. Such concrete data could turn accepted wisdom on its head. Critics of Facebook, for instance, often say that its most troubled users fall into conspiracy rabbit holes because algorithms recommend such content. But what if Facebook’s algorithms don’t always work that way? What if people visit YouTube expressly [to confirm absurd beliefs]? “What’s happening is people are arriving on YouTube by seeing something on Twitter or Facebook, and they’re actually searching for it," said Nate Persily, a professor of law at Stanford Law School who designed the framework on which PATA is based. Regulators and advocacy groups can’t pressure Facebook to change anything if they don’t know exactly why so many people have viewed QAnon or anti-vaccine posts on those sites, Persily said. That’s why evidence-gathering is so critical. “Right now we only have glimpses," added the professor.