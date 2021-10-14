‘Squid Game’ intensifies the scare of a debt trap

The serial requires much suspension of disbelief. At times, though, our ability to pay back what we owe is equally fictional. This being so, it would serve us well if those gulps somehow get around, shift attitudes and sway people in a way that restrains a debt overload. Signs of one abound. Entrapped by dubious lending apps dangling small sums as bait, many millennials have found their data stolen, phones blocked and arms twisted in various other ways by collection agents. As reported last year, some victims were clueless about having clicked away key codes of their handsets as collateral to clever ‘payday loan’ apps. For grievances to be lodged, last June the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked for app disclosures of the licensed lenders they lend on behalf of, for grievances to be lodged. But a grey market still exists, both online and off, and like local moneylenders of our desi bondage cinema, they often charge extortionary rates of interest. The covid crunch pushed many of our jobless to borrow money just for sustenance. Some families had to scramble cash just to save loved ones. As multitudes fell upon hard times, RBI eased money supply. By its data, Indian household debt—with only select instruments counted—had risen to about 38% of our annual output by the end of 2020. One can safely bet it’s a lot larger. We have debtors in the shadows, too, and we don’t know how many can afford to repay.

