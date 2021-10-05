Srei’s fall and the sorry saga of shadow lenders

At the core of our NBFC crisis has been a big mismatch in borrowing and lending tenures, with short-term funds wantonly deployed for longer-term loans, a problem compounded by mispriced asset-specific risks. As the effects of an economic slowdown after 2017-18 began to wind their way through our financial system, several loans were bound to go bad and expose vulnerabilities that had stayed hidden. The coming apart of infra-lender IL&FS set off counterparty havoc and Srei was among many other operators that suffered the resultant liquidity shock in this sector. The group was still wobbly when covid struck and project disruptions added to its woes. As its bankruptcy became increasingly inevitable, there was perhaps no better way to minimize knock-on distress than to push for its sale with some of its debt burden relieved. The hope now is that we are finally in the final stages of this sorry saga of shadow banks, but this would be a forlorn hope if no safety lessons are learnt from it for future operations. Now that RBI has NBFCs under watch to a greater extent than before, assets and liabilities should not be allowed to get so badly misaligned again. Nor, for that matter, should favours be extended in the guise of loans.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}