Sri Lanka may be back on the tourism map but its recovery is fragile
Summary
- Just back on the economic recovery wagon, the country’s policymakers must proceed with care, given the risks the economy faces. Plenty could still go wrong.
Sri Lanka’s bustling Colombo airport is busier than it has been in the past few years. Last year, the country welcomed 1.5 million tourists, a fifth of them from India. Long-stay Russians number 300,000 and have transformed some of the country’s southern resort towns, not always for the better. An airport might seem a peculiar barometer by which to gauge the recovery of a developing economy, but as a small, open economy trying to claw its way back to economic stability, it is a reasonable one. Tourism contributed $2.1 billion to the Sri Lankan economy in 2023, almost double the 2022 level. What Cambridge historian Sujit Sivasundaram characterizes as oceanic countries of the Pacific and Indian Ocean often share this dependence on tourism.