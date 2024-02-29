Sri Lanka may be back on the tourism map but its recovery is fragile

Sri Lanka’s dependence is more acute; along with textiles and tea, tourism is a principal money spinner for the economy and one with the most upside, as last year’s dramatic increase indicates. But Sri Lanka, which is undergoing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) restructuring of its large foreign debt, is also an emblematic case of a different sort. Ordinarily, a sharp currency devaluation would boost exports in a big way. But in today’s global economy of slowing developed-world demand, global value chains and lean inventory management, buyers in the West are likely to continue favouring countries such as Bangladesh for garment production, for instance, because its factories are embedded in their supply chains and are deemed more efficient. To some extent, Bangladesh and Vietnam are therefore immune to a competing nation’s lower labour costs via the currency weakness Sri Lanka has had. When I think about it—and I do think about it as a well-wisher of Sri Lanka as well as of India’s flagging labour-intensive industries—it is worrying that of my last four purchases from Marks & Spencer (M&S) in India, three were made in Bangladesh and only one in Sri Lanka, a country that used to be a favourite for buyers like M&S and Victoria’s Secret.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial