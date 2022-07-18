Sri Lanka must succeed as a market democracy

Democracy has taken knocks across the world and our subcontinent is no exception. India’s Emergency of 1975-77 damaged our republic. Arguably, Pakistan’s dysfunctional relationship with democratic processes has kept its economy stunted, its people poor and drawn it into military adventurism that has held the entire region back. Nations shaped by a single identity have gone against the multi-cultural grain of our societies. Unerringly, majoritarianism has followed, as has social strife. Pakistan’s refusal to accept an elected Bengali leader led to its split. Sri Lanka also adopted citizenship laws that discriminated against Tamils, the first of many exclusions that culminated in a bloody civil war. Bangladesh had to put military takeovers behind it to find the stability that enabled its recent economic emergence, even though it is yet to see off an Islamist threat. Our own inclusive history is at a cross-roads today, with politics pushing us to define the nation—and citizen rights—in exclusively religious terms. This has invited downgrades of our democracy credentials from global think-tanks. India’s democratic dividend has been a big factor in the hope that China’s rise will not wreck a liberal world order. While lessons on fiscal prudence, inflation control, external stability and capital efficiency have been absorbed, less appreciated is how the feedback loop of democracy secures a country from the whimsy of demagogues. As with markets, blending the views of a wide cross-section of people yields good outcomes.