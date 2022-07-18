Sri Lanka must succeed as a market democracy

Sri Lanka must succeed as a market democracy3 min read . 18 Jul 2022
The genesis of its crisis shows why the country needs both more liberal economic policies and greater democracy. Its case servers us a sharp reminder of what works best for people
The people of Sri Lanka have spoken. Their voice found expression in mostly peaceful, leaderless protests that dislodged a powerful political dynasty. Along the way, they stormed the ‘palace’ of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, not with Bastille-like ferocity but the spirit of ironic picnickers. Still, even with ‘Gota’ gone and the Rajapaksa family in hiding, Asia’s oldest democracy is faced with tough choices that involve pain. Such economic crises can shove nations down the path of authoritarian rule. What Sri Lanka needs, however, is market democracy. For it to extricate itself from its economic meltdown, it must embrace liberal reforms while enlarging the freedoms of its people. China’s exception apart, the argument that democracy—no matter how imperfect—favours a country’s economy is sound. Especially in complex societies, the free exchange of ideas tends to foster innovation, while open critiques of governance act as a safety valve for anger and a feedback device for policy correction. Sri Lanka was hit by a forex crisis that sprang from failures on both. Its US dollar conservation policies defied economic sense—recall its import bars and push for organic farming—and the autocratic ways of the Rajapaksas walled off sensible objections, even as state repression saw no let up.
Democracy has taken knocks across the world and our subcontinent is no exception. India’s Emergency of 1975-77 damaged our republic. Arguably, Pakistan’s dysfunctional relationship with democratic processes has kept its economy stunted, its people poor and drawn it into military adventurism that has held the entire region back. Nations shaped by a single identity have gone against the multi-cultural grain of our societies. Unerringly, majoritarianism has followed, as has social strife. Pakistan’s refusal to accept an elected Bengali leader led to its split. Sri Lanka also adopted citizenship laws that discriminated against Tamils, the first of many exclusions that culminated in a bloody civil war. Bangladesh had to put military takeovers behind it to find the stability that enabled its recent economic emergence, even though it is yet to see off an Islamist threat. Our own inclusive history is at a cross-roads today, with politics pushing us to define the nation—and citizen rights—in exclusively religious terms. This has invited downgrades of our democracy credentials from global think-tanks. India’s democratic dividend has been a big factor in the hope that China’s rise will not wreck a liberal world order. While lessons on fiscal prudence, inflation control, external stability and capital efficiency have been absorbed, less appreciated is how the feedback loop of democracy secures a country from the whimsy of demagogues. As with markets, blending the views of a wide cross-section of people yields good outcomes.
India has a big stake in Sri Lanka’s stability. It must not slip into chaos. It also needs to reckon with a past of ethnic violence. In geopolitics, New Delhi’s help for Colombo could wrest some turf back from a Chinese shadow. The overthrown Lankan regime’s unchecked power derived partly from its cosying up to Beijing, which was indifferent to its minority baiting and press muzzling. The Faustian pact that China sought with the island-nation by offering project loans for a geo-strategic foothold was loaded against Sri Lankans. Sri Lanka needs to guard its sovereignty. And as it looks to emerge from its quagmire, let’s sustain our support for a robust market democracy across the Palk Strait.