Sri Lanka’s agrarian crisis a cautionary tale for India

Sri Lanka’s ill-advised shift to organic farming, lured by the high prices of organic agricultural produce in major western countries, is a cautionary tale for India, which has also been making a push toward organic and natural farming. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a national conclave on organic farming in December 2021, warned against the “dangers" of chemical fertilizers and pesticides and urged Indian farmers to shift to natural and organic farming to protect themselves from the vagaries of climate change. Urging farmers to shift to cow dung as fertilizer, the Prime Minister said, “We need to take agriculture out of the chemical lab and connect it with nature’s lab."

