Sri Lanka's economic implosion: The IMF needs to step in quickly
The Fund and Paris Club of sovereign creditors should suspend some of their bureaucratic rules to rescue people from misery
As Sri Lanka’s economy unravels before our eyes, one must ask how this could happen in a country that was known for its high standard of living and stable economy. Sri Lanka’s achievements go back decades, giving it a per capita GDP that is 70% higher than India’s, and a life expectancy at birth of 77 years compared to 73, 70 and 67 in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, respectively.