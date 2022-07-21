Sri Lanka’s economic implosion: The IMF needs to step in quickly

The coup de grâce was the government’s ongoing effort to keep the Sri Lankan rupee artificially strong. Technically, Sri Lanka uses a ‘soft peg’: Rather than being fixed by government diktat, the rupee-to-dollar exchange rate is allowed to float, albeit with occasional interventions by the central bank (buying and selling dollars) to prevent excessive fluctuations. But charting the rupee-to-dollar exchange rate shows that the country’s soft peg is a misnomer. For years, the exchange rate remained flat, roughly between ₹175 and ₹200 to the US dollar because, as economist Noah Smith explains, the Sri Lankan central bank was regularly selling dollars to prop up the rupee’s value. Eventually, this longstanding intervention ended the only way that it could: starting around April of this year, the Sri Lankan rupee began depreciating sharply. Within months, the exchange rate had fallen to ₹350 to the dollar, and the central bank’s dollar reserves had all but vanished.

