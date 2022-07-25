To heal, Sri Lanka needs to construct a new collective identity

The Aragalaya has been unusual in that it welcomed Sri Lankans from all ethnic backgrounds. In April, protestors outside the presidential secretariat included activists from the Muslim community—a direct rejection of the chauvinist sentiment Gotabaya had stoked. Demonstrators also cooked a mixture of water and rice (kanji) to commemorate Tamil civilians who died during the last stages of the war, when indiscriminate shelling made it impossible for them to secure other food. The Aragalaya thus became a place where people lived out the alternative to the Rajapaksa brand of politics. The protestors celebrated unity amid diversity, demonstrating that hope comes not from leaders but from the power of people.