What Sri Lanka can learn from Air India’s lengthy privatisation
Summary
- Sri Lanka and SriLankan Airlines find themselves in a position that the government of India and Air India were in not too long ago. It’s time for them to face reality and realise that governments and airlines just don't mix.
On Wednesday, a leading English daily in Sri Lanka, the Daily Mirror, quoted the Lankan civil aviation minister T D Abeysuriya as saying there were no “suitable suitors" for the country’s national carrier SriLankan Airlines. The minister hinted that the government may shelve its plans to sell the airline, and instead take on some of its debt and restructure it.