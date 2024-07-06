What Sri Lanka can learn from Air India’s lengthy privatisation

In July 2022, soon after taking over as Sri Lanka’s president, Ranil Wickremesing said in a televised address that the country’s severe economic crisis would be resolved. One of the measures his government would take to stabilise the economy would be to sell the debt-ridden airline, he said. “It should not be that this loss has to be borne by the poorest of the poor who have not set foot in an aircraft," he said. The national carrier’s losses had run up to 45 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($124 million) in the financial year 2020-21. Its financial performance hasn’t been reported since.