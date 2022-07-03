Stability please

From a longer-term view the moves are hard to justify. They spell tax instability, stunning investors who rightly assumed they must bear business lows but can’t be denied highs and signalling that any private enterprise can be subject to sudden policy shifts. They also imply that our export thrust is conditional, and the extent of our integration with the world is variable. While a crisis can be cited for various moves, what the Centre sees as its flexibility of approach translates to the unreliability of commercial conditions. Strategy making gets stressed, and risk scenarios proliferate. Both hurt corporate competitiveness. The gains of such tweaks can’t outweigh the eventual costs imposed. Fiscal concerns should never result in such frequent intervention.