Stabilizing our population calls for the empowerment of women3 min read 06 Aug 2023, 03:24 PM IST
We must boost identified factors that lead progress even if fertility trends show India is well on track
In April this year, India became the most populous country in the world, surpassing China. This was the cause for a lot of fear-mongering around India’s growing numbers, stemming purely from a misplaced understanding of population demographics and trends.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message