Stabilizing our population calls for the empowerment of women

Sometimes, I read of concerns being expressed about Muslim fertility rates, and that Muslims are opposed to family planning. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Data shows that fertility is falling among all religious groups. In fact, Muslims registered the largest decline in fertility rate among religious groups in 2019-21 (National Family Health Survey-5) since 1992-93 (NFHS-1). It is also important to note that the religious composition of India’s population has remained largely stable since Independence. The reason why these views gain currency is a lack of understanding of what drives population and fertility. NFHS-5 data shows women’s education and household income play a crucial role in determining fertility rates. While women with no schooling have about three children on average, those with 12 or more years of schooling have less than two. Similarly, women from the lowest wealth quintile have a TFR of 2.63 children, whereas women from the highest quintile have a lower TFR of 1.57. Fertility levels vary depending on levels of education and income, and place of residence. The states that have invested in education for girls and provided better economic opportunities for women and strengthened reproductive health and family planning services show better fertility rates, irrespective of religion or caste. For instance, the fertility rates among Muslim women in better developed states are lower than that among Hindu women in less developed states.