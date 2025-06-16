America’s crypto embrace could boost its arsenal for a trade war
Most stablecoins being dollar-based could grants the US an export advantage and expose Europe—and its currency—to risk. Is crypto-mercantilism something to worry about?
Are trade wars good for technology after all? Circle Internet Group, a major issuer of digital currencies designed to replicate the US dollar, has tripled in value since going public and is worth $23.6 billion (or 150 times last year’s earnings). Call it Zuckerberg’s revenge: Six years after Meta Platforms sparked a global backlash with its own plans for a digital dollar, the $250 billion stablecoin market is booming and has the backing of Donald Trump, Congress and investors.