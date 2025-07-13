Reduce friction: Let regulated stablecoins transform India’s remittance economy

Global economic volatility, driven by swings of the US dollar, conflicts like Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran, US trade tariffs and supply chain disruptions, has intensified financial uncertainty. These challenges create friction and barriers for cross-border payments, which are critical for India—it is the world’s largest recipient of remittances at $125 billion in 2024, or 3.2% of GDP. Traditional transfer systems are costly, so they reduce the money in hand for domestic recipients to use.