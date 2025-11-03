Rupee stablecoins regulated by RBI: Is this a crypto idea whose time has come?
Should India take a cue from America’s Genius Act and permit the launch of suitably regulated digital tokens? A cryptosceptic RBI is best placed to weigh the idea’s risks against its rewards—and articulate an Indian vision for the evolution of money.
As digital money evolves at warp speed, should India allow the regulated use of stablecoins? These digital tokens use the same ledger technology as privately minted crypto coins, but with a key difference: since they are pegged to a country’s fiat currency in a ratio of 1:1, they serve as a means of exchange, not investment. India’s broad crypto stance is a work-in-progress.