Advocates of rupee-pegged stablecoins want these to be viewed not as threats to our fiat currency, but as enablers of innovative utility. Locally, they could snap into the Unified Payments Interface for ease-of-use; globally, they could aid cross-border transfers once CBDCs forge a network for conversion; but broadly, the stablecoin pitch seems based on a vision of AI-directed digital money. E-money can move as told. Use-cases range from ‘smart contracts,’ with funds released on the basis of commitments met by recipients, to public welfare doles that can be preset to be encashable only at approved outlets.