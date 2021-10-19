Discussions around the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) statement of its monetary policy earlier this month featured calls for the normalization of credit kept supercheap for too long. Though RBI did call off its version of quantitative easing by dropping a government-bond buying plan, it retained its stance on easy money and said that any policy reversal would be “gradual, calibrated and non-disruptive". Its State of the Economy report released on Monday explains why. Premature tightening would raise the risk of stagflationary pressures, in its view. While India’s economic recovery is gaining strength, under its lens, it is still too uneven and fragile to let a policy reversal thwart it, a scenario that could feature a slump amid higher inflation. Our price-rise has eased a bit, lately, but covid-hit demand is still subdued and the threat of scarcities may persist. History, notes RBI, “is thick with examples of central banks… under- estimating the need for continuing stimulus."

Supply-side reforms across the economy, as our central bank recommends, would indeed aid its job of keeping retail prices under control. Reform enablers, though, would take years to enhance supplies, while stagflation risks might emerge sooner—ironically, in response to RBI’s own policy of loose money. Asset price inflation is already apparent in our stock market and elsewhere. This may spill over to the retail level once the pandemic attains stability and turns endemic, even as relief spending spurts. If overall demand is difficult to forecast under current conditions, supply chains remain vulnerable to ruptures so long as the virus is around. Either way, too much money could go chasing too few buyables. Should the resultant price escalation show signs of persistence, an upward spiral could ensue and push up the cost of capital, which, in turn, would dampen commerce.

Globally, concerns of stagflation led by prices have been raised by economists like Nouriel Roubini, in whose opinion an overload of cheap debt has exposed most economies to a harsher impact of global supply shocks than seen in the 1970s. Asset bubbles inflated by a gush of cash dispensed by central banks could potentially burst at some point, setting recoveries back. Such a crash would affect India’s economy, too. Admittedly, our domestic dynamics of growth and inflation don’t offer an exact parallel. As observed in the past, fast-rising prices in India need not disrupt immediate growth if RBI opts to force real rates of interest even lower in an attempt to reflate the economy. With government debt at a peak, policymakers might even get tempted to let some of it be inflated away. Such an approach, however, would require RBI to give up its commitment to price stability, which would not just hurt common savers and livelihood earners, but also set our economy up for future instability. Inflation-targeting was a major reform formalized five years ago and we must not reverse it. Meanwhile, we could face expensive fuels over an extended period if the world’s transition to clean energy proves jerky. Our collective effort to decarbonize production processes is likely to entail costs that would take technological wizardry to contain. Clamps on fossil fuels have deterred investment in this sector and given a cartel of oil exporters greater sway over market prices. Dearer hydrocarbons have begun to push other commodities up as well. This may yet turn out to be a trend, not just a blip. All said, while RBI’s growth worries are valid, it must keep a hawkish eye on prices.

