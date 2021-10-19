Stagflation risks stem from easy money too

Globally, concerns of stagflation led by prices have been raised by economists like Nouriel Roubini, in whose opinion an overload of cheap debt has exposed most economies to a harsher impact of global supply shocks than seen in the 1970s. Asset bubbles inflated by a gush of cash dispensed by central banks could potentially burst at some point, setting recoveries back. Such a crash would affect India’s economy, too. Admittedly, our domestic dynamics of growth and inflation don’t offer an exact parallel. As observed in the past, fast-rising prices in India need not disrupt immediate growth if RBI opts to force real rates of interest even lower in an attempt to reflate the economy. With government debt at a peak, policymakers might even get tempted to let some of it be inflated away. Such an approach, however, would require RBI to give up its commitment to price stability, which would not just hurt common savers and livelihood earners, but also set our economy up for future instability. Inflation-targeting was a major reform formalized five years ago and we must not reverse it. Meanwhile, we could face expensive fuels over an extended period if the world’s transition to clean energy proves jerky. Our collective effort to decarbonize production processes is likely to entail costs that would take technological wizardry to contain. Clamps on fossil fuels have deterred investment in this sector and given a cartel of oil exporters greater sway over market prices. Dearer hydrocarbons have begun to push other commodities up as well. This may yet turn out to be a trend, not just a blip. All said, while RBI’s growth worries are valid, it must keep a hawkish eye on prices.

