Stagnant wages amid fast economic growth: We need an Indian Enlightenment
Summary
- India must raise not just its economy’s output but also the quality of its people’s lives. This may require a paradigm shift, an enlightenment rooted in dignity, fairness and shared prosperity. Let’s not risk a middle-income trap.
India’s economic growth story has been impressive. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expanding, corporate profits are looking up and the country is asserting itself as a global economic powerhouse. But beneath our headline-grabbing figures lies a troubling reality: stagnant wages, biting inflation, insufficient jobs and growing inequality.