Stalled farm reforms could still be given another push

One way farmers could get remunerative prices for their produce—and in a timely manner—would be if the procurement agencies are made to operate a price stabilization fund that can aid market price discovery while providing a backstop if prices fall below distress levels. These levels need to be computed by them independently, at best under the oversight of an independent body like the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Pricing (CACP), but in no way by the fiat of the political executive. If politicians are eager to help famers, which they should be in a democracy, they should do so through income support. Transfer mechanisms for this are now in place and are considered more or less efficient.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}