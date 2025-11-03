Inclusion challenge: Let micro insurers help cover the whole country with insurance protection
India’s insurance coverage has been broadly stagnant, leaving millions unprotected. A long-pending idea—standalone micro-insurance companies—could change that. But it will take regulatory tweaks to let micro insurers into the market and help achieve the goal of ‘insurance for all’ by 2047.
As insurance penetration in India continues to hover around a low 4% of GDP, it is now time for the government and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to expeditiously usher in a framework for standalone micro-insurance companies (SAMIs). These insurers will exclusively offer ‘micro insurance products’ and to that extent will differ from general insurers, life insurers and standalone health insurers.