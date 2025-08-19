BBB effect: India’s S&P rating upgrade should cheapen loans and draw capital
A sovereign credit rating upgrade by one of the world’s big three agencies has come just as our economy’s strength needed affirmation. S&P’s upgrade vindicates India’s argument while easing private access to capital and enabling greater inflows.
The big three of the global credit rating business, Standard & Poor’s (S&P), Moody’s and Fitch, have a dominant market presence. While one could dispute their rationale behind a rating, the market accepts their assessments, which is what matters when any company is borrowing overseas.