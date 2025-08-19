BBB effect: India’s S&P rating upgrade should cheapen loans and draw capital

Broadly, how should we view this change in rating? First, it is a vindication of the longstanding argument that India deserves a higher rating. Second, its timing is fortuitous and sends a strong signal on the strength of the Indian economy. Even purely from the point of view of prestige, this rating upgrade is worthy of celebration. Third, an upgrade usually makes a case for other agencies to review their stance on India, so other upgrades in our rating or outlook could be on the cards. Fourth, Indian companies should benefit from this upgrade as their cost of borrowing could come down by 5-10 basis points, depending on their domestic rating. AAA-rated companies in India could benefit the most. Given the tendency of several businesses to go for external commercial borrowings (at lower rates of interest), this is important.