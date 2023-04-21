Standardised property agreements are a good idea, but some pitfalls will remain3 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 03:12 PM IST
- Such agreements between builders and homebuyers will make settling disputes easier and faster, but won’t solve problems such as unclear titles and financially undisciplined builders
The government has proposed setting up a committee of experts to create a model agreement between a real estate developer and a homebuyer that all state Real Estate Regulatory Authorities can adopt. This is a welcome move.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×