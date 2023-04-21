Standardised property agreements are a good idea, but some pitfalls will remain

Another source of risk for homebuyers is the developer’s financial indiscipline. If the builder has a diversified business, and imprudence or bad luck forces some parts of the business into insolvency, those owed money by the insolvent portion of the business could drag the solvent real-estate part into the insolvency proceedings, or the builder might find himself without the resources to complete the project as promised. However much RERA may try to enforce fines on the builder for delays and deviations from the contract, this is of little use if the builder goes bankrupt.