Starbucks is finally past its Howard Schultz era
Summary
- Former CEO Schultz was against the coffee giant having an employee union, but it has reached a point where the company cannot uphold his view on the matter anymore. Starbucks may have realised that a union is good for it.
Howard Schultz officially stepped down as chief executive officer of Starbucks in March 2023. But with Schultz [whose name has so closely been associated with the Starbucks story], you’re never really sure that he’s gone. Twice before has the coffee-chain’s longtime CEO handed over the company’s reins to a hand-picked successor. And twice before has he boomeranged right back into the CEO job, claiming he had returned to fix the course of a company that had lost its way.