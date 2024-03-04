Starbucks is finally past its Howard Schultz era

Schultz didn’t start Starbucks, but he built it into the company it is today. And in him, we saw how the best and worst parts of founders and long-time CEOs are often one in the same: Everything is personal for them. They inject a company with passion and dedication, but that can also mean they make decisions using emotion rather than reason. It’s understandable, having created a company in which its every failure and success is tied to their own identity. In Schultz’s case, he always said he tried to make Starbucks the kind of employer his father, who had once been fired after injuring himself on the job as a delivery driver, never got the chance to work for.