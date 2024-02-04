Starbucks' weak earnings are a warning that boycotts could hurt
Summary
- What used to be called reputational risk' has begun to take sharp material form, with bottom lines now in direct danger. Ask the coffee chain at risk of putting off idealists and college students.
Starbucks’s earnings miss last week was bleak but not shocking. Close watchers of the Seattle-based coffee chain had been preparing for lacklustre results, given a slowdown in discretionary spending, growing price consciousness and competition in China. But analysts also pointed to another factor weighing on its results: consumer boycotts over the war in Gaza and the chain’s long-drawn battle against employees’ unionization efforts.