Starbucks' weak earnings are a warning that boycotts could hurt

Starbucks is vulnerable. Over the years, it cultivated a reputation as a progressive company, speaking out on social issues like Black Lives Matter and same-sex marriage long before they caught on. This places all its public stances under scrutiny. McDonald’s has also faced boycotts after reports that an Israeli franchisee gave free meals to the Israeli military. But Bloomberg Intelligence research parsing social media data predicted that the impact on McDonald’s sales and traffic would be short-lived, while Starbucks could feel the effects into 2024. The report said social media posts calling for boycotting Starbucks jumped to an average of 466,000 a month in the fourth quarter, compared to 3,200 the rest of the year. That seems to have translated into real action, especially on college campuses. Cornell said it won’t renew its contract with Starbucks after students protested the company’s anti-union tactics. Students at UCLA and UC Riverside are petitioning to have the schools end their relationships with it. These actions impact only a few outlets, but should worry a company that sees students are a future customer base.